What’s Going on Thursday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Adia Victoria @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
- Blondie @ The Paramount
- The Damned @ Chelsea Music Hall
- José González, Anjimile @ Kings Theatre
- Built to Spill, Wetface, Blood Lemon @ The Stone Pony
- Harry Styles, Blood Orange @ Madison Square Garden
- Rise Up NYC w/ Stevie B, Lisa Lisa, Shannon, Lisette Melendez, Soave, Corina, DJ Frankie Cutlass @ Midland Beach LOT 8
- Ben Folds @ NYCB Theatre at Westbury
- White Denim, The Dracu-Las @ White Eagle Hall
- Bailter Space, Exit 99 @ Mercury Lounge
- Earth Girl Helen Brown, Itch Princess, Matt Evans @ TV Eye
- Pictureplane b2b R Cole, DJ CHAOTIC UGLY, Raw Unkut @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Ravi Coltrane, Vestments, Dream Eaters @ Mama Tried
- Fred Thomas (James Brown Band) @ M Social Hotel
- CFCF, Scarlet Rae, Swordes @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Crosslegged, June McDoom, omololu, K3YANNA @ Purgatory
- Roosevelt (DJ set), Amber Valentine @ Elsewhere Rooftop
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.