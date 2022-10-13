What’s Going on Thursday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- The Wonder Years, Fireworks, MacSeal @ Irving Plaza
- The B-52's, KC & the Sunshine Band, The Rezillos @ Beacon Theatre
- Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Violent Femmes, Alsarah and The Nubatones @ City Winery
- Post Malone, Roddy Ricch @ Madison Square Garden
- Fred again.., Joy Anonymous @ Terminal 5
- Phony Ppl, Snacktime @ Brooklyn Bowl
- Future Teens, Camp Trash, Rat Tally @ The Meadows
- Sad Park, Carly Cosgrove, Why Not @ Baby's All Right
- Agent Orange, Moral Panic, Heavy Lag @ Saint Vitus Bar
- KMFDM @ The Paramount
- Surprise Chef, The Shacks, MF Classy Chris @ The Sultan Room
- Kailey Prior, Maria Alexa Riordan, Daphne Parker Powell & Kieran Ledwidge, TV After Dark, Courtney McKenna @ Rockwood Music Hall
- Mildlife, JDM Global @ Elsewhere
- Clem Snide & Jill Andrews @ Rockwood Music Hall
- Tamino, Marem @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Have a Good Season, Holy Pinto, Black Lush @ The Kingsland
