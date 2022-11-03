What’s Going on Thursday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- The Menzingers, Touché Amoré, Screaming Females @ House of Independents
- Robert Glasper, yasiin bey, Bilal @ Sony Hall
- Colin Stetson, Elori Saxl @ National Sawdust
- Artificial Brain, Succumb, Luminous Vault @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Scout Gillett @ TV Eye
- Willow, De'Wayne @ Terminal 5
- Say She She, Homebody Sandman @ Brooklyn Made
- Insect Ark, Azonic, Leila Bordreuil @ Trans-Pecos
- Dear Boy, Thus Love @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Montell Fish @ St. Ann & the Holy Trinity
- Nathan Gray & The Iron Roses, Neckscars @ The Sultan Room
- Awful Din, Tired Radio, Early Riser, Nara's Room @ Our Wicked Lady
- Primo Rice @ Baby's All Right
- The Last Waltz w/ Warren Haynes, Jamey Johnson, Kathleen Edwards, Anders Osborne, Dave Malone, Don Was, John Mediski, Cyril Neville, Terrence Higgins, Mark Mullins & The Levee Horns @ The Capitol Theatre
- The Avett Brothers, Only Son @ Kings Theatre
- Talib Kweli, Dudley Music @ Brooklyn Bowl
- Ron Trent, Jenifa Mayanja @ Public Records
- Francesca D'Uva @ Abrons Art Center
