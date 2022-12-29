What’s Going on Thursday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Phish @ Madison Square Garden
- Patti Smith and her Band @ Brooklyn Steel
- Gogol Bordello, Incendiary Device @ Brooklyn Bowl
- Killswitch Engage, Rivers of Nihil, Unearth @ The Paramount
- George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Blu Eye Extinction @ Sony Hall
- Aimee Mann, Nellie McKay, Paul F Tompkins @ City Winery
- Hot Chip (DJ set), Lauren Murada + Finn Jones, Spicy Boys, Off Track, For Future's Sake, Will Buck @ Elsewhere
- Phony Ppl @ S.O.B.'s
- Desolate, Tombstoner, Anti-Sapien @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Lil Tjay @ The Wellmont Theater
- Mike Frazier, Little Hag @ The Saint
- Steve Aoki @ Marquee New York
- Baauer, Chopstix b2b Kazi, Zillion @ Deluxx Fluxx
- Mike Servito, donofrio @ Le Bain
- Bitter Babe, Sobolik, zorenLo @ Bossa Nova Civic Club
