What’s Going on Thursday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Sloan @ Bowery Ballroom
- Sister Nancy, Statik Selektah, DJ GRAVY, DJ Auntie Spice @ Superior Ingredients
- Andy Shauf, Marina Allen @ Brooklyn Steel
- Nils Frahm @ Kings Theatre
- Model/Actriz, Brutus VIII @ Racket
- Chlöe, DJ Rosegold @ Terminal 5
- Origami Angel, Sweet Pill @ House of Independents
- Fruit Bats, H.C. McEntire @ Webster Hall
- Lucinda Williams @ City Winery
- Mephiskapheles, Hub City Stompers, Butterbrain @ The Bowery Electric
- Scott McMicken & THE EVER-EXPANDING, Arc Iris @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Ghost Bath, Harakiri for the Sky, Unreqvited @ The Meadows
- Long Beard, High Noon @ Baby's All Right
- cumgirl8, Lustsickpuppy, Thoom @ NUBLU
- Adi Oasis, Jovian @ Brooklyn Made
- Phenomenal Handclap Band, Each Other, Motel Club, Razor-N-Tape crew DJ sets @ Public Records
- The Silos, Mary Lee Kortes @ Mercury Lounge
- Wendy Eisenberg's Eye Music @ Roulette
- PAT Party w/ JD Samson, Eli Escobar, cch1qu1taa, TylerKinesis, Chelsea Starr, Amber Valentine, more @ Union Pool
- Amtrac, QRTR, Moist Briefs, dj sleepytime @ Elsewhere
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.