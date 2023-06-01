What’s Going on Thursday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Thrice, Holy Fawn @ Terminal 5
- billy woods & Kenny Segal @ Baby's All Right
- Grand Puba, Black Moon, Jay Royale, Wais P, Dame Grease, Cash Sinatra, DJ Eddie B Swift, Passport Rav, DJ IXL, Chadler, Lil Dee, Home & Abroad @ 420 Troutman
- Silversun Pickups, The Backfires @ Starland Ballroom
- The Bug Club, 2nd Grade @ Union Pool
- OLTH, Liturgy, Angel Emoji @ The Broadway
- Indigo Girls, Larkin Poe @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
- Salami Rose Joe Louis, Sandu Ndu @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Inner Wave, HOKO @ Racket
- Tristen, Colatura, BenBen @ The Sultan Room
- Haley Blais, Katie Tupper, Georgia Harmer @ Baby's All Right
- Bashfortheworld, OODAREDEVIL, Niko G4, Mathaius Young, Real Slummy @ Market Hotel
- Cochise @ SOB's
- Barry Manilow @ Radio City Music Hall
- Curtis Stewart @ Merkin Hall
- Pride Kick-Off w/ partygirl, monarch., Laura Danae, Tula Vera, LEONE @ Brooklyn Made
- Occupy the Disco Pride Kickoff Party @ Elsewhere Rooftop
- Jo Firestone @ City Winery
- Hannah Gadsby @ Brooklyn Museum (lecture)
- We Are Fugazi, Jeff Krulik, Sean Capone, Joe Gross, Joseph Pattisall (screening & Q&A)
