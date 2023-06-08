What’s Going on Thursday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- The Flaming Lips @ Kings Theatre
- Saba @ SOB's
- Drain, Drug Church, Magnitude, Gel, Combust @ The Brooklyn Monarch
- Frankie Rose, SRSQ, Rare DM @ TV Eye
- Alex Lahey @ Rough Trade (performance & signing)
- !!! @ Union Pool
- SAVAK, Zwei Null Zwei, Roid Rage @ Mama Tried
- Ava Max, The Scarlet Opera, Band of Silver @ Irving Plaza
- Tribeca Music Lounge w/ Tei Shi, Tony or Tony, Miette Hope, Frost Children (DJ set) @ Baby's All Right
- Lettuce, Buckshot @ Blue Note Jazz Fest
- Abandoncy, Burial Dance, Stress Spells, Compa @ The Broadway
- Chrmng, Barney Sku, milo., Lil Late @ Market Hotel
- SBTRKT, Day Cart & Wig-Wam, Boys' Shorts @ Good Room
- Matt Martinez, Evil Dee, DJ Wawa, Beta Librae @ Public Records
- John Mellencamp, David Letterman @ OKX Theater at BMCC TPAC (in conversation)
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.