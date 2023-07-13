What’s Going on Thursday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Weezer, Future Islands, Joyce Manor @ Forest Hills Stadium
- Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Nick Lowe, Los Straitjackets @ Beacon Theatre
- Little Dragon, Matt FX @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Action Bronson @ Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall
- Palehound, youbet @ Baby's All Right
- !!! @ Union Pool
- Lee Fields @ Rockefeller Park
- Santa Fe Klan, Snow Tha Product, Tornillo @ Prudential Center
- Delicate Steve, Muscle Memory @ The Sultan Room Rooftop
- Mal Blum, Vial, John-Allison Weiss @ The Meadows
- East of the Wall, Astrometer, Prostitution @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Natalie Merchant @ The Greene Space (performance & conversation)
- Donna Missal @ Bowery Ballroom
- Johnny Thunders Birthday Bash w/ Lenny Kaye, The Rover Boys Trio, Mighty Joe Castro and the Gravamen, Lulu Lewis, Flash Cooney and the Deans of Discipline, Diane and the Gentle Men, Curtis Suburban, more @ The Bowery Electric
- Father Koi, sadie, The Dallas Cowboys, DJ Speed Angel @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Darren Jesse, Scott Hirsch, Hannah Marcus @ Sundown
- Sarah Grace White, Lou Tides @ Sleepwalk
- Cab Ellis, Mandala, Nautics, Savoia @ Brooklyn Made
- Chuquimamani-Condori & Joshua Chuquimia Crampton @ MoMA PS1
- Nick Boyd, 30000AD, AceMo b2b SWAP MEET!, Tony G @ Nowadays
- Janeane Garofalo, Todd Barry @ City Winery
- This Must Be The Place: Music Community and Vanished Spaces in New York City, DJ Dany Johnson @ Knitting Factory at Baker Falls (book release/venue preopening party
