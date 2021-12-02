What’s Going on Thursday (Hanukkah night 5)?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Yo La Tengo @ Bowery Ballroom
- Caroline Polachek, Oklou, Arooj Aftab @ Terminal 5
- Tierra Whack @ Elsewhere Hall
- Cave In, Altered States @ Saint Vitus Bar
- The Hold Steady, St. Lenox @ Brooklyn Bowl
- Cris Brokaw @ Mama Tried
- Hiss Golden Messenger, Rosali @ Webster Hall
- Field Day, The Shooting Gallery, The Deadline @ Market Hotel
- Mary Lattimore, Ana Roxane @ Union Pool
- Man on Man, Macy Rodman, cumgirl8 @ Elsewhere Zone One
- She Past Away, Twin Tribes @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Cathedral Bells, Patch Kid, Waterfall Strainer, Pynkie @ The Kingsland
- Belmont, In Her Own Words, Action/Adventure @ Knitting Factory
- Petey, Pete Fox @ Baby's All Right
- DJ Seinfeld @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Kiki & Herb: SLEIGH @ BAM
- Jen Kirkman @ Union Hall
--
LIVESTREAMS:
Diet Cig stream Live at Studio Two Three at 9 PM ET (tickets).
--
