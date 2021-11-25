What’s going on Thursday (Thanksgiving)?

Happy Thanksgiving! There's not much going on, musically, today, but you can browse our full NYC show calendar to see what's coming up.

The cast of Girls5Eva (Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps), Nelly, Jon Batiste, Kelly Rowland, Rob Thomas, Kim Petras, three past and current hosts of Blues Clues (Steve Burns, Donovan Patton and Josh Dela Cruz), and more will appear at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, which returns to its usual scale for 2021. You can check it out in person, or avoid the crowds and watch it on TV like everyone else.

Peter Jackson's much-anticipated three-part documentary The Beatles: Get Back begins streaming today on Disney+, and DMX: Don’t Try to Understand premieres on HBO at 8 PM.

There's also a new documentary about Brian Wilson that just came out, Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road, and you can watch that on YouTube, Apple TV, Google Play, and Amazon Prime Video.

