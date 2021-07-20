What’s Going on Tuesday?

When we put daily "What's Going On?" posts on on hold in April of 2020, we didn't think it'd be over a year until they returned. Live music has finally begun to return to NYC, with much more on the way, so WGO is back, too. Thanks for reading!

Molly Burch streams a set on Rough Trade's Instagram at 6 PM ET.

Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker of Sleater-Kinney appear in conversation with Superiority Burger owner Brooks Headley and co-hosts Evan Kleinman and Anne Litt on part four of "Sound Bites," streaming at 10 PM ET on Zoom. Free registration is required to watch.

