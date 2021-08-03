What’s Going on Tuesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett @ Radio City Music Hall
- VERZUZ Battle w/ The LOX vs Dipset @ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Wednesday, The Glow, Margaret Sword @ The Broadway
- Sloppy Heads, Dump, Baby Copperhead @ Mama Tried
- Dan Joe DVD Show w/ Whitmer Thomas, Janelle James, Rob Cantrell, Rachel Pegram, Joe Rumrill @ The Bell House
- Jack Antonoff (signing) @ Rough Trade
- David Cross @ Union Hall
- The Cookers @ Blue Note Jazz Club
