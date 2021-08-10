What’s Going on Tuesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- John Mulaney @ Capitol Theatre
- Dan Joe DVD Show w/ Jo Firestone, Stavros Halkias, Devon Walker, Eudora Peterson, Bardia Salimi @ The Bell House
- We Are Scientists, S.C.A.B. @ Elsewhere Rooftop
- Circles Around The Sun, Mikaela Davis @ Bowery Ballroom
- Ali Wong @ Beacon Theatre
- Scott H. Biram @ Arrogant Swine
- Phoebe Robinson @ Union Hall
--
LIVESTREAMS:
Wilco and Sleater-Kinney stream their Red Rocks Amphitheater show at 9 PM ET (tickets).
--
