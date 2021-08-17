What’s Going on Tuesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- It's Time for Hip Hop in NYC w/ Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Crystal Water, DJ Chuck Chillout, EMPD, Force MDs, Hakim Green, HeeSun Lee, Kool Keith, Lizzy Ashleigh, Pharoahe Monch, Rikki, Rob Base @ Richmond County Bank Park
Korn, Staind @ Jones BeachUPDATE: Postponed
- Painted Zeros, W.S.A.B.I., Glades @ C'mon Everybody
- Ali Wong @ Beacon Theatre
- Sweet Games by Seth Herzog w/ David Cross, Ari Melber, Alexandra Tabas, more @ Chelsea Music Hall
- Springsteen on Broadway @ St. James Theatre
LIVESTREAMS:
Flock of Dimes and Dan Deacon perform live from Union Stage in Washington DC at 8 PM ET on Twitch, part of the There is Light virtual concert series.
