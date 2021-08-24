What’s Going on Tuesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- GZA, Talib Kweli @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Ann Wilson @ City Winery
- Tōth, Joanna Sternberg @ Elsewhere Rooftop
- Dan Joe DVD Show w/ Dave Hill, Matt Barats, Rebecca O'Neal, Catherine Cohen @ The Bell House
- Wilful Boys, Night Children, Sub Rosa, Choked Up @ Our Wicked Lady
- "The Champagne Taste," Hello Mary, 95 Bulls @ The Broadway
- Lake Street Dive, Allison Russell, Zia Victoria @ SummerStage in Central Park
- Sunny Jain, Wild Wild East @ Dock Street
- Eagles @ Madison Square Garden
