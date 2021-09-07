What’s Going on Tuesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Meatbodies, Zip-Tie Handcuffs, Dog Date @ Knitting Factory
- The Mountain Goats (solo) @ City Winery
- Bayside, Senses Fail, Hawthorne Heights, The Bombpops @ Terminal 5
- Dan Joe DVD Show w/ Chris Gethard, Ana Fabrega, Sara Hennessey, Dylan Adler @ The Bell House
- Fascinator, Steele FC, Sage Sparks @ Baby's All Right
- Lowpines, Granite to Glass, Or Izekson @ Berlin Under A
- Bowl Hashanah @ Brooklyn Bowl
--
LIVESTREAMS:
Because Jewish's annual High Holiday services continue today with Bowl Hashanah, streaming from Brooklyn Bowl at 10 AM ET on fans.live.
--
