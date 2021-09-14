What’s Going on Tuesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Julien Baker, Thao, Mini Trees @ Beacon Theatre
- Yo La Tengo @ TV Eye
- VERZUZ w/ Fat Joe vs. Ja Rule @ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Isaiah Rashad, Childish Major, Ray Vaughn @ Warsaw
- Knocked Loose, Gatecreeper, Magnitude, Kharma @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Kitchen Gala Benefit w/ Bri Blvck, Ravi Coltrane, April Hunt, L'Rain, Moses Sumney @ The Kitchen
- Algiers, Mourning [A] BLKstar @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Sheryl Crow @ The Capitol Theatre
- Machine Gun Kelly, JXDN, KennyHoopla @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
- The Sounds, StarBenders @ Bowery Ballroom
- Black Pumas, Pachyman @ Brooklyn Steel
- August Burns Red, Fit For a King, ERRA, Like Moths to Flames @ Webster Hall
- Dan Joe DVD Show w/ Todd Barry, Yamaneika Saunders, Blair Socci, Sam Taggart @ Bell House
- Roy Wood Jr. @ The Loft at City Winery
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.