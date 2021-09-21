What’s Going on Tuesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Flogging Molly, Violent Femmes, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, THICK @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
- Open Air w/ Moor Mother, Rena Butler @ Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 3
- Indigo Girls, Ani DiFranco @ SummerStage in Central Park
- Soccer Mommy, Squirrel Flower @ Brooklyn Steel
- Arlo Parks, Michelle @ Baby's All Right
- Faye Webster, Danger Incorporated @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Black Lush, Blunt Bangs, Imaginary Tricks, Mooncult @ The Kingsland
- The Mystery Lights, The Ar-Kaics, 2C-B @ Elsewhere Rooftop
- Dan Joe DVD Show w/ Nathan Min, Sarah Tollemache, Mike Hanford, Sara Hennessey @ The Bell House
- Looking Forward To It w/ Josh Gondelman, David Cross, Phoebe Robinson, Tina Friml, Dylan Adler @ Littlefield
- Dave Matthews Band @ Jones Beach
--
LIVESTREAMS:
Soccer Mommy's Brooklyn Steel set streams at 10 PM ET on Bowery Presents' Twitch.
--
