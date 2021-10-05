What’s Going on Tuesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Brian Wilson, Al Jardine, Blondie Chaplin @ The Paramount
- Dave Grohl (The Storyteller release event) @ Town Hall
- nothing,nowhere, Meet Me & The Altar, Arm's Length, The Breathing Backwards @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Robert Glasper @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Counting Crows, Frank Turner @ Hammerstein Ballroom
- Courtney Marie Andrews, The Brother Brothers @ Bowery Ballroom
- Rod Wave @ Wellmont Theater
- Lady Lamb @ City Winery
- Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue @ Brooklyn Made
- duendita @ Cafe Erzulie
- Takuya Kuroda, saxofshaolin @ The Sultan Room
- Bob Gruen (Q&A/signing) @ Rough Trade
- Tedeschi Trucks Band, Anders Osborne @ Beacon Theatre
--
LIVESTREAMS:
Amyl and The Sniffers stream a performance of their new album Comfort To Me at 9 PM ET (tickets).
--
