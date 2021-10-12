What’s Going on Tuesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- St. Vincent, Ali Macofsky @ Radio City Music Hall
- Waxahatchee, Katy Kirby @ Elsewhere Hall
- Turnover, Widowspeak, Temple of Angels @ Brooklyn Made
- Robert Glasper @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Robyn Hitchcock @ City Winery
- TV Girl, Jordana @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Enumclaw, Charm @ Baby's All Right
- Duendita, Salt Cathedral (DJ set) @ Savant Studios
- Phil Lesh & Friends @ The Capitol Theatre
- David Cross @ Littlefield
- Holly Humberstone, Adam Melchor @ Bowery Ballroom
- The Felice Brothers, Al Olender, Jackson Pines @ Asbury Lanes
- Lola Kirke, The Love-In @ Berlin
- Beshken, Psymon Spine, They Are Gutting A Body of Water, Spurge (DJ set), Laser Days (visuals) @ Elsehwere Zone One
--
