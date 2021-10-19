What’s Going on Tuesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- black midi, L'Rain, Orange Tree Boys @ Webster Hall
- Shannon Lay, LEYA, Dark Tea @ TV Eye
- Band of Horses @ Brooklyn Made
- Kevin Gates, DDG, Gang51e June @ Irving Plaza
- Phil Lesh & Friends @ Capitol Theatre
- Jade Bird, Diana DeMuth, Lucky Kilmartin @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Robert Glasper @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- David Cross @ The Sultan Room
- John Gallagher Jr., Andrew Kirell @ Rockwood Music Hall
- Toca Tuesday w/ Pharoahe Monch, Nems, DJ Red Alert, DJ June, DJ Tony Touch @ Chelsea Music Hall
- Indigo Girls @ The Paramount
- Michigander, Aubrey Haddard @ Mercury Lounge,/li>
LIVESTREAMS:
Jade Bird's Music Hall of Williamsburg show streams at 9:30 PM ET on Bowery Presents' Twitch.
