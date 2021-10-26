What’s Going on Tuesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Yves Tumor, ECCO2K, Deli Girls, No Bra, Club Eat @ Webster Hall
- Lucy Dacus, Bartees Strange @ Brooklyn Steel
- Elvis Costello & The Imposters @ Capitol Theatre
- The Mountain Goats, Sophia Boro @ Brooklyn Made
- Robert Glasper @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Alien Weaponry, Loss Becomes @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Renée Reed, Odetta Hartman @ Public Records
- Ravi Coltrane Quartet @ Village Vanguard
- Bktherula @ Baby's All Right
- Bad Bad Hats, Fake Pockets @ The Saint
- My Idea, Babehoven, Zero Point Energy @ Baby's All Right
- Stacey Abrams (in conversation) @ Kings Theatre
- Dan Joe DVD Show w/ Daniel Simonsen, Jay Jurden, Edy Modica, Punkie Johnson, Jena Friedman @ Bell House
