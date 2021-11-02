What’s Going on Tuesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Whitney, Renée Reed @ Brooklyn Made
- Men I Trust, Michael Seyer @ Brooklyn Steel
- Malcolm Mooney & The Eleventh Planet, Roadhouse @ Union Pool
- Robert Glasper @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Vic Ruggiero (Slackers), Mikey Erg, Cristy C. Road @ Our Wicked Lady
- Gary Clark Jr., Blackillac @ Capitol Theatre
- Buddy Guy, Tom Hambridge @ Sony Hall
- Toosii, Lakeyah, LOL Chibi, FCG Heem, DustyStayTrue, ZayTheGOAT @ Webster Hall
- The Fixx, Fastball @ Le Poisson Rouge
- carolesdaughter, Malice K @ Baby's All Right
- Bino Rideaux, BlueBucks Clan @ SOB's
- Dan Joe DVD Show w/ Joe Pera Talks With You Season 3 Premiere @ Bell House
--
LIVESTREAMS:
A special edition of The BrooklynVegan Show airs on Vans Channel 66 at 11 AM ET. Vans is celebrating the anniversary of House of Vans, and for the occasion, our guest is an NYC legend who's performed at the venue in the past: Stretch Armstrong. We'll be chatting with him for the first hour of our show, and for the second hour, he'll take over with a guest DJ set.
--
