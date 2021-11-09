What’s Going on Tuesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Beck, Alex Edelman @ Irving Plaza
- The Flaming Lips, Particle Kid @ Brooklyn Steel
- Adrianne Lenker, Lutalo @ White Eagle Hall
- Bill Callahan, Bill Nace @ Le Poisson Rouge
- The Acacia Strain, Kublai Khan, ORTHODOX, Dying Wish @ Saint Vitus
- Buddy Guy @ Sony Hall
- Will Smith, Spike Lee @ Kings Theatre
- Steely Dan @ Capitol Theatre
- Caracara, Stay Inside, Good Looking Friends @ Elsewhere Zone One
- TVOD, Spite Fuxxx, My Son The Doctor, Grand Army Reapers @ Our Wicked Lady
- The Twin, Brian Chase & Matteo Liberatore, Iyez @ Union Pool
- Luke Stewart, Leila Bordreuil @ Roulette
- Dan Joe DVD Show w/ Greta Titelman, Joe Castle Baker, Petey DeAbreu @ Bell House
- Chris Gethard, Dan Soder, Jo Firestone, Martin Urbano @ The Sultan Room
- Pat Regan @ Bell House
