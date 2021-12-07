What’s Going on Tuesday?

TONIGHT IN NYC:
- LCD Soundsystem @ Brooklyn Steel
- Baroness @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Alex G, EXUM @ Webster Hall
- Wet Leg, JW Francis @ Mercury Lounge
- Poison The Well @ Gramercy Theatre
- Tasha, Mini Trees, S. Raekwon @ Trans-Pecos
- All Them Witches, L.A. Witch @ Warsaw
- Fred again.. @ Bowery Ballroom
- Jeffrey Lewis, Endless Eros, Jackie West, DJ B Train @ Our Wicked Lady
- JG Thrilwell & Ensemble @ Roulette
- Benny Sings, Silas Short @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Dan Joe DVD Show w/ Jo Firestone, Ike Ufomadu, Brad Howe, Karolena Theresa @ Bell House
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.