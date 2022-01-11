What’s Going on Tuesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- GZA @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Brion Starr, Savoia, Flunt, DJ Tasmin @ Nublu 151
- Eddie Palmieri @ Birdland Jazz Club
--
Many shows scheduled for tonight in the NYC area are cancelled or postponed because of the Omicron surge, including:
- For Your Health, Stay Inside, Dreamwell @ Amityville Music Hall (more info)
--
