What’s Going on Tuesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Steve Gunn, Laura Ortman @ Union Pool
- Dorian Electra, Siouxxie, Lust$ickPuppy @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Blu Anxxiety, Mz Neon, Cumgirl8 @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Gary Lucas, Feifei Yang @ Joe's Pub
- Catcher, Girl Skin, War Violet @ TV Eye
- John Scofield @ Blue Note Jazz Club
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.