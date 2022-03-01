What’s Going on Tuesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, Lolo Zouaï @ Madison Square Garden
- Elton John @ Barclays Center
- HB95: A Birthday Benefit Honoring Harry Belafonte w/ Aloe Blacc, John Legend, Lenny Kravitz, The Belafonte Alumni Band, Laurence Fishburne, Doug E Fresh, Danny Glover, Amy Goodman, Michael Moore, Q-Tip, Tim Robbins, Rev. Al Sharpton, Bryan Stevenson, Sweet Honey in the Rock, Jesse Williams, Alfre Woodward @ Town Hall
- Faye Webster, Kate Bollinger @ Webster Hall
- Eric Slick, John Andrews (The Yawns), Lizzie No @ Knitting Factory
- Dazey and the Scouts, Model/Actriz, Gully Boys, DJ Red Rosa @ Elsewhere
- Kyle Dion, KOOZE @ SOB's
- It Was 50 Years Ago Today: A Tribute to The Beatles w/ Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Jason Scheff, Jay Demarcus, Badfinger, Denny Lane @ Wellmont Theater
- Haybaby, Kārtël, Spite FuXXX, Rebuschaos @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Liam Benzvi, Turtlenecked @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Clem Snide @ Joe's Pub
- Catcher, Threesome @ Baby's All Right
- Dan Joe Snowman Show w/ Dulcé Sloan, Chris Gethard, Tony Zaret @ Bell House
