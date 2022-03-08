What’s Going on Tuesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Deafheaven, Holy Fawn, Midwife @ Warsaw
- The Microphones, Emily Sprague @ St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church
- Ministry, The Melvins, Corrosion of Conformity @ The Paramount
- Tigers Jaw, Cave People @ Crossroads
- Uniform, Thou, Cowardice @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Pink Siifu, DJ Harrison, Turich Benjy, Peso Gordon @ Baby's All Right
- Nile, incantation, Sanguisugabogg, I Am @ Gramercy Theatre
- Melanie Charles, J. Hoard @ Baby's All Right
- Charlotte Day Wilson, HAWA @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Keyon Harrold @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Dan Joe Snowman Show w/ Joyelle Nicole Johnson, Tommy McNamara, Jon Laster, Danny Groh @ Bell House
