What’s Going on Tuesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Car Seat Headrest, Bartees Strange @ Brooklyn Steel
- Sons of Kemet, Melanie Charles @ Webster Hall
- Sparks @ Town Hall
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Mercury Rev @ White Eagle Hall
- The English Beat @ Le Poisson Rouge
- GZA @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Marc Ribot Trio, Anna Abondolo, Chad Taylor @ Public Records
- Snoh Aalegra, Ama Lou @ Radio City Music Hall
- BIB, Tempter, Lethal, Persona @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Shygirl, BAYLI @ Elsewhere
- Martha Wainwright (Stories I Might Regret Telling You book release show) @ City Winery
- Dan Joe Snowman Show w/ Wes Haney, Brittany Carney, Max & Nicky Weinbach, Rebecca O'Neal @ Bell House
- Pretty Major w/ Jordan Carlos, Janelle James, James Austin Johnson, Moss Perricone, Catherine Shannon, Maddie Wiener @ Union Hall
--
