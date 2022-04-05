What’s Going on Tuesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Jason Isbell (solo), S.G. Goodman @ Tarrytown Music Hall
- Oceanator, Spirit Was, Stimmerman @ Knitting Factory
- Jerry Cantrell, Lola Colette @ Irving Plaza
- Brit Floyd @ Beacon Theatre
- DD Island, Michael Beharie, Shinner @ TV Eye
- Marc Ribot w/ Greg Lewis & Joe Dyson @ Public Records
- Bearings, Between You & Me, Young Culture, Jail Socks @ Amityville Music Hall
- Tré Burt, Joules Satyr @ Mercury Lounge
- Ravi Coltrane Quartet @ Birdland Jazz Club
- Dan Joe Snowman Show w/ Isabel Hagen, Rufat Agayev, Dan Licata, Joe Pera @ Bell House
- Julie Klausner @ City Winery
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.