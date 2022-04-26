What’s Going on Tuesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Fontaines D.C., Just Mustard @ Brooklyn Steel
- The Weather Station, Sam Amidon @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Olivia Rodrigo, Holly Humberstone @ Radio City Music Hall
- Phony Ppl @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- The Sword, Sun Voyager, Nate Bergman @ White Eagle Hall
- Sean Paul, ELISE @ Elsewhere
- Wild Pink, The Brothers Union @ The Saint
- Lee Bains + The Glory Fires, No Ice, Omololu @ TV Eye
- Pears, The Sad Tomorrows, Fat Heaven @ Our Wicked Lady
- Elujay, J. Robb @ Baby's All Right
- They Hate Change @ Rough Trade
- RAV, Kill Bill, Airospace, Scuare @ Knitting Factory
- Ilana Glazer @ Bell House
- Jerrod Carmichael @ Union Hall
