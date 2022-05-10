What’s Going on Tuesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Gang of Youths, Quinn Christopherson @ Brooklyn Steel
- Hot Chip, Friedberg, Hard Feelings @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- Jenny Hval, Discovery Zone @ Elsewhere
- 49 Winchester, Jacqueline Hackett @ Mercury Lounge
- Tourist, Swami Sound @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Joan as Police Woman ft. Parker Kindred & Meshell Ndegeocello @ LunÁtico
- John Zorn and the JACK Quartet, Helga Davis, Simon Critchley @ The Jane Hotel
- Adam Schatz, Civil Engineering Band, Allegra Krieger @ Union Pool
- Kurt Elling ft. Charlie Hunter, Corey Fonville & DJ Harrison @ Blue Note Jazz Club
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.