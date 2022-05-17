What’s Going on Tuesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Supergrass, Heaven @ Webster Hall
- Built to Spill, Wetface, Blood Lemon @ Brooklyn Bowl
- HAIM, Princess Nokia, Faye Webster @ Madison Square Garden
- Kikagaku Moyo, Miho Hatori, Nicholas Gazin (DJ set) @ Elsewhere
- The Offspring, Radkey @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
- Horse Jumper of Love, Feeble Little Horse @ Baby's All Right
- Shout Out Louds, Toledo @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Lyle Lovett and his Large Band @ City Winery
- Izzy True, Frances Chang, Maneka (solo) @ TV Eye
- Front Line Assembly, REIN, SYZYGYX, Andi Harriman (DJ set) @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Sid Sriram, Marijuana Deathsquads, Alex Epton @ The Sultan Room
