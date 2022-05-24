What’s Going on Tuesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Macseal, Insignificant Other, California Cousins @ House of Independents
- Amber Mark, Jean Deaux @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Dehd, 81355 @ Bowery Ballroom
- Sam Evian, Hand Habits @ Brooklyn Made
- Rochelle Jordan @ Baby's All Right
- Brandee Younger @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Amy Schumer @ City Winery
- Hasan Minhaj @ Capitol Theatre
- Dan Joe Snowman Show w/ Nore Davis, Graham Kay, Kat Toledo, Rob Cantrell @ Bell House
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.