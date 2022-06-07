What’s Going on Tuesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Circuit des Yeux, Faten Kanaan @ Green-Wood Cemetery
- Craven Idol, Berator, Infandus @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Mary Lattimore, Little Black Egg, Ulla @ Bowery Ballroom
- Rufus Wainwright w/ Lorna Luft, Sharon D. Clarke @ City Winery
- The Head and The Heart, Jade Bird @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
- EST Gee, BIG30, Lil Jairmy @ Irving Plaza
- Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band @ Beacon Theatre
- S.G. Goodman, Darryl Rahn @ Mercury Lounge
- Helmet, Reach NYC @ Garcia's at Capitol Theatre
- Bombino, Breanna Barbara @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Years & Years, Miya Folick, Ty Sunderland @ The Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- Na-Kel Smith @ Baby's All Right
- Moon Kissed, Kate Davis @ Elsewhere Rooftop
- Nightlife United Culture Awards w/ Melanie Charles, The Whooligan, Super Yamba, Synead, Advocate of Wordz, Fried Dynamite DJs, Junior Mintt @ Friends and Lovers
- Party in the Garden w/ DJ PEE .WEE (Anderson .Paak), Michael Brun @ MoMA
- David Cross @ Littlefield
