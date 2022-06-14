What’s Going on Tuesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Phoebe Bridgers, MUNA @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival
- Sigur Ros @ Kings Theatre
- Kraftwerk @ State Theatre New Jersey
- Blonde Redhead, Faten Kanaan @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Superchunk, Torres @ Webster Hall
- Superchunk (performance & signing) @ Rough Trade
- The Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald @ PNC Bank Arts Center
- A Vulture Wake, Chilton @ Sovereign
- Vieux Farka Touré, Glenn Jones @ The Greene Space
- Diane Coffee, Foyer Red @ Elsewhere Rooftop
- ÄTNA, SOAK, Billie Marten @ The Delancey
- Cognitive, Tombstoner, Sick Bay @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Wallows, Spill Tab @ Terminal 5
- John Tsung, Showtime Goma @ Union Pool
- Allison Ponthier @ Baby's All Right
- Digital Nas, Polo Perks, Middmann @ Baby's All Right
- Dan Joe Diving Board Show w/ Ryan Donahue, Karolena Theresa, Daniel Simonsen, Conner O'Malley @ The Bell House
- Ilana Glazer, Petey Deabreu @ White Eagle Hall
