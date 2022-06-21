What’s Going on Tuesday?

TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Bonnie Raitt, Lucinda Williams @ Beacon Theatre
- Into It. Over It., Pool Kids, Couplet @ Brooklyn Made
- Combo Chimbita, Red Baraat @ Brooklyn Bowl
- UMI, Dianna Lopez @ Brooklyn Steel
- The Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald @ Jones Beach
- deadmau5, NERO, Noizu, Daniel Allan, BRUX @ Brooklyn Mirage
- Scott Hirsch, Zachary Cale @ Mercury Lounge
- Jaws of Love, Allegra Krieger @ Baby's All Right
- The Rare Occasions, Long Neck @ Mercury Lounge
- Col3trane, Heno. @ Baby's All Right
- Anne Malin, Trevor Nikrant @ Purgatory
- Vision Festival w/ Wadada Leo Smith, RedKoral Quartet, Purple Kikuyu @ Roulette
- David Cross @ Union Hall
- Dan Joe Diving Board Show w/ Erik Bergstrom, Edy Monica, Shalewa Sharpe @ The Bell House
- Nick Kroll @ City Winery
