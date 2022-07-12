What’s Going on Tuesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Pink Navel, SB the Moor, Vastness, Myles Bullen @ Sovereign
- ALL HELL, Turn Cold, Black Mass @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Long Neck, Slight Of, Trash Girl, The Big Easy @ Bar Freda
- Talib Kweli, The Whiskey Boys @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Calamity Glamour, Kristeen Young, Fuck You Tammy @ TV Eye
- Dan Joe Diving Board Show w/ Fabrizio Copano, Jena Friedman, Ryan Reiss, Grace Freud @ The Bell House
