What’s Going on Tuesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Wolf Alice, Luna Li @ Terminal 5
- Joan Shelley, Wednesday Knudsen @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- S.G. Goodman, Le Ren @ Baby's All Right
- Zach Bryan, Charles Wesley Godwin @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
- Heaven 17, DJ Jeffo Bang @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Trever Keith (Face to Face), Jose Prieto (Make War), Arty Shepherd (Errortype 11) @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Cochise, BigNumbaNine @ Elsewhere
- Caroline Shaw, Attacca Quartet @ Public Records
- Black Joe Lewis, Cedric Burnside @ Brooklyn Made
- Strange Ranger, Frost Children, Blaketheman1000, Harrison Patrick Smith @ Baby's All Right
- Seth Meyers @ City Winery
- Ilana Glazer @ White Eagle Hall
