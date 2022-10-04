What’s Going on Tuesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Jessie Ware, Stiletto @ Webster Hall
- Robert Glasper (ft. Nicholas Payton & John Ellis) @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Eyedress, Flysiifu, Fly Anakin, B Cool-Aid @ Elsewhere
- Molly Nilsson, Frankie Rose @ Market Hotel
- Nisa, Doll Spirit Vessel, Shallow Alcove @ Baby's All Right
- The Wailers @ Brooklyn Bowl
- Billy Ocean, DJ Herbert Holler @ Le Poisson Rouge
- FUJI||||||||||TA, Alex Zhang Hungtai & Leo Chang @ Pioneer Works
- Moodymann, DJ D, Willy Soul @ Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace
- Daniel Simonsen, Josh Gondelman, Joe Pera, Jo Firestone @ The Sultan Room
