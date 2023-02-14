What’s Going on Tuesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Elvis Costello @ Gramercy Theatre
- Lilys @ Baby's All Right
- cupcakKe, Mel 4Ever, Club Eat, DOLLNXTDOOR @ Elsewhere
- Four Tet, Fred again.., Skrillex @ Good Room
- Joyce Wrice @ Bowery Ballroom
- FACS, Fine Place @ Union Pool
- Village of Love Valentines Variety Show w/ Thick, Christeene, Kendra Morris, Breanna Barbara, Anna Copa Cabanna, Mary Jane Dunphe, Old Lady, Nikki Belfiglio, more @ TV Eye
- Tredici Bacci, Italian Surf Academy @ The Sultan Room
- Choosy Lover, Greg Paulus @ Sleepwalk
- Two Minutes to Love Night Presents: Hard Melissa's Hating Game & A Special Live Covers Set @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Joe Castle Baker, Sarah Squirm, Wax Wittert, Edy Modica, Chloe Troast, Francesca D'Uva @ Littlefield
LIVESTREAMS
Feist streams a "Valentines Day Mini Concert" at 7 PM EST, PST, and GMT (RSVP).
