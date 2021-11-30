What’s Going on Tuesday (Hanukkah night 3)?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Yo La Tengo @ Bowery Ballroom
- LCD Soundsystem @ Brooklyn Steel
- Mary Lattimore, Ana Roxane @ Union Pool
- Ben Ottewell, Ian Ball (Gomez) @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Yellow Days, Ric Wilson @ Webster Hall
- Swallow The Sun, Abigail Williams, Wilderun, Fellahin Fall, Solemn Vision @ Brooklyn Monarch
- Majid Jordan @ Elsewhere Hall
- Immortal Bird, Witching, Pyrrhon @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Petey, Pet Fox @ Baby's All Right
- Dianna Lopez, Felukah @ Cafe Erzulie
- Kiki & Herb: SLEIGH @ BAM
- Zoh Amba/Micah Thomas/Henry Fraser, David Mirarchi/Timothy Angulo @ IRL
--
