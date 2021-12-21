What’s Going on Tuesday? (not much)

Most shows in the NYC-area are cancelled because of the Omicron surge, including:

LCD Soundsystem @ Brooklyn Steel - more info

Nothing, Midwife @ Saint Vitus Bar - more info

Los Lobos @ City Winery - more info

Jeffrey Lewis & The Voltage, Alex Orange Drink, Emily Frembgen, DJ B Train @ Our Wicked Lady - more info

Dan Joe DVD Show w/ Stone and Stone, Rosebud Baker, Matt Wayne @ Bell House - more info

Prolaps, Dreamcrusher, Reagan Holiday, Ouija, Sarah Squirm @ Trans-Pecos - more info

