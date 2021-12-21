What’s Going on Tuesday? (not much)

Most shows in the NYC-area are cancelled because of the Omicron surge, including:
- LCD Soundsystem @ Brooklyn Steel - more info
- Nothing, Midwife @ Saint Vitus Bar - more info
- Los Lobos @ City Winery - more info
- Jeffrey Lewis & The Voltage, Alex Orange Drink, Emily Frembgen, DJ B Train @ Our Wicked Lady - more info
- Dan Joe DVD Show w/ Stone and Stone, Rosebud Baker, Matt Wayne @ Bell House - more info
- Prolaps, Dreamcrusher, Reagan Holiday, Ouija, Sarah Squirm @ Trans-Pecos - more info
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.