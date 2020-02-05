What’s going on Wednesday?

You can browse our full NYC show calendar for all of tonight's shows, but here are some highlights...

Metronomy, Joy Again @ Brooklyn Steel

Metronomy released their best album in nearly a decade last year -- the wonderfully all-over-the-place Metronomy Forever -- and their live show is always a gas.

Steve Gunn, William Tyler & friends @ Union Pool

It's night 2 of Steve Gunn and William Tyler's four-show residency at Union Pool, featuring Steve Gunn and William Tyler begin their four-show Union Pool residency at Union Pool featuring “solo performances, duets,” and they’ll “be welcoming many’a special guest friends to the stage to join them.”

Calexico and Iron & Wine, Half Waif @ Capitol Theatre

Last year, Calexico and Iron & Wine released their first collaborative record in 14 years, Years to Burn, and right now they're supporting it on tour and hitting Port Chester tonight and NYC tomorrow. Opening is Half Waif, who just announced her new album The Caretaker.

Ex Eye, Zen Mother @ Saint Vitus

Ex Eye, the avant-metal project of Colin Stetson, Greg Fox, Shahzad Ismaily, Toby Summerfield, are playing a US one-off tonight, and it's also their first NYC show in a few years.

William Fitzsimmons @ Rockwood Music Hall

Rockwood Music Hall turns 15 this year, and among the many shows there is tonight's with long-running indie folk singer/songwriter William Fitzsimmons.

Tredici Bacci, Material Girls, Sugarlife @ Baby’s All Right

This should be a fun show, with the Morriconesqe Tredici Bacci and in-your-face lounge lizards Sugarlife.

Terry Riley’s “In C,” presented by Darmstadt @ Le Poisson Rouge

It's an annual tradition, playing Terry Riley's 1964 classic "In C" and this is the 16th year for this. Darmstadt’s version brings together a whole host of experimental musicians, including MV Carbon, Elliott Sharp, Ka Bird, Bobby Previte and more.

