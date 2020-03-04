What’s going on Wednesday?

You can browse our full NYC show calendar for all of tonight's shows, but here are some highlights...

Corridor, Deeper, Hypoluxo @ Rough Trade

Montreal's Corridor are sinewy and serpentine, with with guitar lines, bass, drums and harmonies combining for a propulsive psychedelic live experience that knows no language barrier (but they do sing in French). They're on tour with Chicago's Deeper who pull from a similar sonic palette, making this a fantastic double bill.

Lankum, Katie Kim @ Mercury Lounge

Known for their live show, Irish folk band Lankum mixes ambient, drone, psych, male and female vocals, and more sounds for a truly captivating and sometimes hypnotic experience that appeals to indie, traditional Celtic music fans and metalheads alike. Fellow Irish folk singer Katie Kim who contributed vocals to their 2019 album, opens Wednesday’s show. Not surprisingly, it is sold out, but where there’s a will there’s a way...

Orville Peck, Kitty Cash (DJ set), Hank (DJ set), Mona (DJ set) @ MoMA

Masked Canadian dreampop country singer Orville Peck, who released his debut album on Sub Pop last year, headlines the 2020 edition of the MoMA Armory Party tonight, which seems like the ultimate place to see him. The annual soiree kicks off the museum’s The Armory Show and Armory Arts Week and also features DJ sets from Kitty Kash and Hank & Mona.

Heart Bones, Real Dominic, Alexander Orange Drink @ Knitting Factory Brooklyn

Har Mar Superstar and Sabrina Ellis (A Giant Dog) first teamed up as Heart Bones for a tour where the performed songs from Dirty Dancing. They're beyond that now, having just released their debut album loaded with original, if still '80s-sounding, pop.

Wye Oak, OHMME @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Wye Oak are traditionally a duo but for the JOIN tour they're currently on they're out as a four-to-six member expanded lineup that will also see them performing songs by Jenn Wasner’s solo project Flock of Dimes and Andy Stack’s solo project Joyero.

Real Estate "out-store" tour

Celebrating the release of new album The Main Thing, Real Estate are going on a tour of now-extinct NYC record stores, playing outside of the former locations of Rocks in Your Head (157 Prince St) at 2PM, Other Music (15 E 4th St) at 2:45, and Kim's Video and Music (124 1st Ave) at 3:30. Then, they'll head to still-with-us Rough Trade for free "stripped back" set at 7 PM and record signing.

Sun Ra Arkestra, William Parker @ Town Hall

Arts for Art, producer of the international Vision Festival, celebrate their 25th year with a double feature of free jazz great the Sun Ra Arkestra and William Parker’s Inside Songs of Curtis Mayfield.

Cam'ron, Funkmaster Flex @ Sony Hall

New York rap great Cam'ron is still at it and recently released the not-half-bad Purple Haze 2, his first solo album in 10 years and the sequel to his 2004 classic Purple Haze. He plays his hometown tonight.

Madison McFerrin @ Public Records

Rising neo-soul/a cappella singerr Madison McFerrin plays a hometown show supporting last year's You + I EP.

Weedeater, The Goddamn Gallows, The Atomic Bitchwax @ Elsewhere

Stoner metal greats Weedeater and psychobillies The Goddamn Gallows bring their co-headlining tour to Brooklyn tonight, with even more tasty riffs coming from The Atomic Bitchwax.

Terror, Kublai Khan, Magnitude, Restraining Order, Combust, Shackled @ House of Independents

Long-running hardcore band Terror bring their East Coast tour to Asbury Park tonight, and some of the most promising new hardcore bands around (Magnitude, Rrestraining Order, Combust) will open.

You can also find quality entertainment on almost any night of the week at: Barbès bar and performance space in Park Slope, LunÀtico in Bed Stuy, Nublu in the East Village, Blue Note jazz club in the West Village, The Stone in multiple locations, Comedy Cellar in the West Village, and Q.E.D. comedy club in Astoria.

For all of tonight's shows, and tomorrow's, check out our NYC concert calendar.

--

STAY IN TOUCH

Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and SNAPCHAT.

For even more NYC show info, follow @BVNYCshows on Twitter.

Join our EMAIL LIST.

For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.

What else?