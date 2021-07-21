What’s Going on Wednesday?

Garcia Peoples at Le Poisson Rouge, photo by P Squared

TONIGHT IN NYC:

Lætitia Sadier streams a "Road to Siren" set at 1 PM ET on YouTube.

Half Waif streams a virtual release show for her new album Mythopoetics at 8 PM ET (tickets)

King Woman does a Q&A on Revolver's Instagram at 8:30 PM ET. Pre-order her new album Celestial Blues on metallic silver vinyl, limited to 200 copies, in our store.

Anna Fox Rochinski debuts her new six-piece band and material from her new album Cherry on "Selections from Cherry", which is presented by BrooklynVegan, at 9 PM ET. (tickets)

