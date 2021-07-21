What’s Going on Wednesday?

TONIGHT IN NYC:

--

LIVESTREAMS:

Lætitia Sadier streams a "Road to Siren" set at 1 PM ET on YouTube.

Half Waif streams a virtual release show for her new album Mythopoetics at 8 PM ET (tickets)

King Woman does a Q&A on Revolver's Instagram at 8:30 PM ET. Pre-order her new album Celestial Blues on metallic silver vinyl, limited to 200 copies, in our store.

Anna Fox Rochinski debuts her new six-piece band and material from her new album Cherry on "Selections from Cherry", which is presented by BrooklynVegan, at 9 PM ET. (tickets)

--

STAY IN TOUCH

Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.

Join our EMAIL LIST.

For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.

SHOP OUR STORE