What’s Going on Wednesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Delicate Steve @ The Sultan Room Rooftop
- Dreamcrusher @ Swiss Institute New York
- Mars (Tim Berne, David Torn, Craig Taborn, Ches Smith) @ Drom
- Angel Bat Dawid, Jaimie Branch & friends @ IRL
- Shelter Dogs, The Next Great American Novelist, ACRAEA (Leora solo set) @ Bushwick Public House
