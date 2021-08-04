What’s Going on Wednesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
UPDATE: Fall Out Boy will miss the show due to a positive COVID test
- Beach Bunny, Wednesday, Earth Dad @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Ghost Funk Orchestra, Kendra Morris, Living Language @ Our Wicked Lady
- Good God w/ Janeane Garofalo, Corinne Fisher, Tanael Joachim, Giulia Rozzi, Reg Thomas @ The Sultan Room
- Chris Forsyth @ The Turk's Inn Rooftop
- Midnight Magic (DJ set), The Illustrious Blacks @ Elsewhere Rooftop
- Smock, Haybaby, Spite FuXXX, Gal Fiere, DJ NightOwl, DJ BabyLuv @ TV Eye
- Whitmer Thomas @ Union Hall
LIVESTREAMS:
St. Vincent streams "Down And Out Downtown" at 9 PM ET (tickets).
