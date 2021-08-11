What’s Going on Wednesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Modest Mouse, The Districts @ Brooklyn Steel
- Digable Planets @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- L'Rain, Slauson Malone 1 @ Elsewhere Rooftop
- Ali Wong @ Beacon Theatre
- Daryl Hall & John Oates @ Jones Beach
- Tape Hiss, Chris Moore @ Mama Tried
- John Mulaney @ Capitol Theatre
- gobbinjr, Hayl Satan @ Purgatory
- Phoebe Robinson @ Union Hall
- Wilsen, Renata Zeiguer @ The Turk's Inn Rooftop
- Jeremy Black @ The Sultan Room
- Rebirth Brass Band @ The Harbor Lights Rocks Off Concert Cruise
--
LIVESTREAMS:
Japanese Breakfast streams her Union Transfer show at 9:15 PM ET on YouTube.
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.